Nozin Can Help Mitigate Growing Risk Of Hospital Bacterial Infections During COVID-19, Expert Suggests

Pandemic response diverts hospital resources away from HAI prevention. New paper reviews evidence that patient colonization risk mitigation programs using Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic reduce infection rates up to 96%

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent COVID-19 spikes and rise in hospitalizations, 75 percent or more of hospital infection prevention efforts can be devoted to COVID-19. A new white paper warns how this strain can increase risk for healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), including HAIs caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA). Published in Becker's Hospital Review, the paper demonstrates how MRSA colonization risk mitigation programs using Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic can be an effective response to pandemic-driven consequence of growing HAI risk.

The white paper, " Increased Risk of HAIs and the Case for Patient Decolonization in the COVID-19 Era ," discusses the success of Active Source Control SM strategies to reduce colonization risk. It states, "Published studies and presentations at professional symposia have shown as much as 100% elimination of MRSA surgical site infections (SSIs) following universal nasal decolonization and annualized savings per facility from $200,000 to more than $400,000." These studies involve colonization mitigation programs that include use of Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic.

Clinically-proven benefits of Active Source Control SM strategies include decreased risk of HAIs, such as SSIs and central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), as well as reduced use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Hospitals are also reporting improved efficiency, cost savings and better care after adopting this program to actively decolonize patients.

As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates innovation in hospitals to ensure patient safety, Infection Prevention departments are collaborating with hospital leadership to expedite adoption of improved protocols to better protect everyone in the facility. Nozin introduced NOVA℠ programs to help successfully develop and implement MRSA colonization risk mitigation, reducing the burden on staff.

The white paper, available to download here , was commissioned by Global Life Technologies Corp., the company behind Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic and the NOVA℠ programs, a proprietary suite of analytical tools and services clinically proven to reduce infections while improving patient care. The white paper was authored by Sue Barnes, RN, BSN, CIC, former National Program Leader for Infection Prevention and Control for Kaiser Permanente.

About Nozin® and Global Life Technologies Corp.

Nozin® is the leading brand in daily nasal decolonization. NOVA℠ by Nozin® programs from Global Life Technologies Corp. are empowering healthcare professionals in hundreds of hospitals. Designed to improve care, lower infection risk and reduce healthcare costs, NOVA℠ programs utilize Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic with clinically-supported infection prevention solutions for healthcare facilities, their patients and the providers who care for them.

Note: Nozin®, Nasal Sanitizer® and NOVA SM are registered trademarks of Global Life Technologies Corp. Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic is an OTC topical drug. No claim is made that it has an effect on any specific disease.

