NOXCO Upcoming Webinar To Focus On Innovative Solution To Manage Emissions Performance, Cost, Risk

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOXCO, a pioneer in the power generation industry, has announced an upcoming webinar on January 20 th: Guaranteed Emissions Compliance for Your Aging Plant. NOXCO President & CEO Jeff Bause will lead the session and share an innovative option for how power plants can manage emissions systems performance, cost, and risk through a long-term service agreement (LTSA) for NOx, CO, and ammonia slip emissions.

Attendees will gain an understanding of how NOXCO is introducing the next generation of LTSAs with value that ranges from mitigating risk to providing turnkey solutions for owners & operators alike - all with decisions driven by data.

Bause shared more about the concept for NOXCO and how it was developed: "There was a true need to provide value-added solutions to independent power operators, regulated industries, power plant management teams, and investors. At NOXCO, we have found a new way to remove the burden and responsibility of protecting and managing complex emission systems for power plants -with 100% risk mitigation and locked-in guarantees to ensure full system compliance - something we know is a top priority.

"We are excited to raise the bar with the concept of NOXCO, and introduce an LTSA that provides cost certainty and lifecycle cost savings when compared to traditional industry program costs."

Webinar Details: Guaranteed Emissions Compliance for Your Aging Plant January 20th, 2021 11AM EST Complimentary Register here: https://bit.ly/3nhwfcO

NOXCO was launched as a new company in December of 2020 by a team of highly-skilled emissions experts.

About NOXCONOXCO is an independent power industry services company partnering with power plants and management teams to deliver guaranteed compliance and life cycle system maintenance through the industry's first LTSA for emissions systems - offering cash flow predictability, improved performance, and 100% risk mitigation. The NOXCO team includes highly-skilled emissions experts who remove the burden and responsibility for managing complex emission systems and meeting rigorous compliance standards for fleets in the post-warranty lifecycle. Information: www.gonoxco.com or 844-GO-NOXCO (844-466-6926). LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxco Twitter: www.twitter.com/gonoxco

