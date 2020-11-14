NowMedia Group Unveils Latest Brand, IVA Productions

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - "We are storytellers," says Jim Csek, COO & CFO of NowMedia Group.

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - "We are storytellers," says Jim Csek, COO & CFO of NowMedia Group. This statement not only guides the team at NowMedia Group to share their story, news and the 'stuff that matters,' but it is also a core and indelible attribute of the company. The expansion of NowMedia Group's sixth division, IVA Productions , enables the team to tell stories with care and creativity through imagery, video and audio.

Born with a narrative purpose to create and present high-quality stories that create pride in clients and inspire audiences to act, IVA Productions is equipped to bring the richest mediums into focus, no matter the story.

This Okanagan-based production team combines technology, visual composition, creative energy and strategic focus to connect audiences to brand messages. In a time when the devices in our hands allow us to experience extremely rich content anywhere, at any time, IVA Productions is here to create authentic connections.

Leveraging world-class experience and industry-leading technology allows IVA Productions to capture content from unique perspectives while utilizing the resources of its parent company, NowMedia Group.

IVA Productions aims to lead the way in strengthening the way brands communicate with their customers across all platforms by seeing the world through a creative lens.

To experience the most recent work by IVA Productions, visit their website at IVAProductions.com

About NowMedia Group

NowMedia Group is a full 360 digital media company operating out of Kelowna, British Columbia since 1999. NowMedia Group offers custom business solutions for clients, including website creation, brand development, digital marketing, content and social media marketing, graphic design, print and production, photography and videography, and more.

(working pieces) About Us - change to Why Us

We tell brand stories that captivate and connect intended audience

IVA Productions is part of the NowMedia Group family with the common thread being storytelling.

"We are storytellers, whether we are telling that story through the eye of a journalist as KelownaNow.com, or a marketer with Csek Creative or through a creative lens with IVA Productions, the simple fact is we tell stories that connect with audience. said " Jim Csek, COO & CFO of NowMedia Group."

This statement not only guides the team at NowMedia Group to share their story, news and the 'stuff that matters,' but they now possess the ability to tell your story with care and creativity through imagery, video and audio with their sixth division, IVA Productions.

Born with a narrative purpose to create and present high-quality stories that clients will be proud of and that will inspire audiences to act, IVA Productions is equipped to bring the richest mediums into focus, no matter the story.

This Okanagan based production team combines technology, visual composition, creative energy and a strategic focus to connect audiences to brand messages. In a time when the devices in our hands allow us to experience extremely rich content anywhere, at any time, IVA Productions is here to create authentic connections.

Leveraging world-class experience and industry leading technology allows IVA Productions to capture content from unique perspectives while utilizing the resources of its parent company, NowMedia Group.

IVA Productions will lead the way in seeing the world through a creative lens and will strengthen the way brands communicate with their customers across all platforms.

To experience IVA Productions' most recent work, visit the website at ivaproductions.com.

About NowMedia Group:

NowMedia Group is a full 360 digital media company operating out of Kelowna, British Columbia since 1999. NowMedia Group offers custom business solutions for clients including website creation, brand development, content and social media marketing, graphic design, print and production, photography and videography, digital marketing and more. With a goal to provide significant value in everything they do, NowMedia Group continues to grow its team and service offerings to better serve clients.

"We are storytellers," Jim Csek, COO & CFO of NowMedia Group.

That statement not only guides us at NowMedia Group to share our story, news and the 'stuff that matters,' but we now possess the ability to tell your story with care and creativity though image, video and audio productions with our sixth division, IVA Productions..

This division was created to create and present high-quality stories through productions that you will be proud of and will inspire your audience to act.

For this narrative purpose, NowMedia Group created IVA Productions. A platform curated to create an authentic connection for today's world…

To share your story, connect with IVA Productions.

SOURCE NowMedia