NOW SELLING: New Homes From The Mid $100s In Lake City, SC

LAKE CITY, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Twin Oaks in Lake City, featuring exceptional ranch and two-story homes in a desirable location just steps away from Lake City Country Club, plus only minutes from downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment. New homes at Twin Oaks are offered through the company's Century Complete brand, a national leader in online homebuying—boasting a convenient "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for homebuyers to find and purchase a quality new home in just a few clicks.

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TwinOaksSC .

MORE ABOUT TWIN OAKS

Single-family homes from the mid $100s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garage

Up to 1,607 square feet

Desirable location next to Lake City Country Club, just minutes from downtown Lake City , Moore Farms Botanical Garden and other attractions

, Moore Farms Botanical Garden and other attractions Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, main-level vinyl flooring and more included

Community Location:S. Morris Street and Twin Oaks Circle Lake City, SC 29560

Sales Studio:200 Tanger Outlets Boulevard, Suite 579 Pooler, GA 31322912.335.3795

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-homes-from-the-mid-100s-in-lake-city-sc-301224091.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.