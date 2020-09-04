Now Selling: New Home Community In Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that Wilksmoor Woods, its new community in Peachtree City, is now selling. Wilksmoor Woods offers exceptional single-family homes from the mid $300s, with a variety of single- and two-story floor plans for homebuyers to choose from. Along with a beautiful new home, residents will enjoy planned community amenities, such as a clubhouse, a pool, a dog park, and an event lawn with seating—in addition to easy access to the city's famed golf cart paths.

ABOUT WILKSMOOR WOODS

New single-family homes from the mid $300s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Up to 3,086 square feet

Planned community amenities

Convenient location near The Avenue Peachtree City, The Forum at Ansley Park, and downtown Atlanta

Community location:206 Caledonia Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

