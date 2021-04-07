Now Selling In Jacksonville: Walkers Ridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is excited to announce that Walkers Ridge, a beautiful new community showcasing the builder's signature Seasons™ Collection, is now open for sales in Jacksonville.

More about Walkers Ridge (RichmondAmerican.com/WalkersRidge)

Five Seasons™ Collection floor plans from the mid $200s ( RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons)

Ranch and two-story homes with flexible layouts

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,380 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Minutes from shopping and dining at Oakleaf Town Center

Close proximity to Naval Air Station Jacksonville,I-95 and the First Coast Expressway

Buyers who build a new home from the ground up at Walkers Ridge will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures that showcase their unique style—a complimentary service!

Walkers Ridge is located at 5203 Sawmill Point Way, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Call 904.541.2546 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

