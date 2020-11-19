Now Open: U-Haul Of North Nashua Has Self-Storage Rooms For Rent

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 110 newly constructed self-storage units at 476 Amherst St., a property that the Company acquired in May 2019.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua opened recently and has indoor climate-controlled self-storage at affordable prices. All rooms are fitted with high-tech security features. Customers have access to an indoor load/unload area to provide protection from the weather.

The store also offers U-Haul truck and trailer sharing; U-Box® portable storage containers; professional hitch installation; and a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua at (603) 821-9658. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

The second phase of construction will include an additional 600 indoor self-storage units with heat and climate-control options. When finished, the location will provide more than 700 modern storage rooms.

"Our goal is to provide the Nashua community with residential mobility and a clean, secure storage facility for people's belongings," said Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "This is a convenient and accessible location for our customers, right down the street from Nashua Community College."

Chase plans to hire more Team Members as construction phases are completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Nashua community, and veterans receive priority in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

"This building was built in 1959 and was home to Fab-Braze Corporation for a long time," Chase added. "We're eager to show off the work we've put into renovations and look forward to unveiling our new storage building. We hope others will follow our lead and invest in Nashua."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

