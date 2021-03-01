Now Open: U-Haul Adaptive Reuse Of Former Kmart To Benefit Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at the former Kmart® store at 3000 E. Main St., and will soon be adding 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms to its new Farmington facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners opened Jan. 8. Customers can now take advantage of truck and trailer sharing, an expansive retail showroom featuring moving supplies and towing equipment, and much more.

Adaptive reuse of the 94,137-square-foot property will soon render a variety of self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access.

"We're investing in Farmington, and we look forward to serving customers in the Four Corners area for years to come," said Tom Neill, U-Haul Company of Northern New Mexico president. "There is currently no climate-controlled self-storage in Farmington. So U-Haul is eager to meet that need and be the leading provider here."

U-Box® portable storage containers, professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on the store's 9.9-acre lot in the near future.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners at (505) 325-1659. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul has been repurposing old buildings for decades in order to eliminate blight and benefit the communities we serve. We're pleased to showcase that sustainability model in Farmington," Neill added. "Our goal is to provide the Four Corners community with residential mobility and a clean, secure storage facility where our neighbors will want to keep their belongings."

Neill expects to employ at least 10 Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Farmington. Veterans receive priority in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

