Now More Than Ever, Feeding America Food Banks Need Support In The Fight Against Hunger

As COVID-19 Leaves Millions More People Food Insecure, the Hunger Action Month™ Campaign Urges the Public to Help End Hunger One Helping at a Time

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feeding America ® network of food banks will mobilize this month to help bring an end to hunger - at a time when hunger is impacting more of our neighbors in every corner of the country. Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that millions of people in America are facing hunger.

September marks the thirteenth year Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action to bring attention to the reality of food insecurity.

This year's campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of people living paycheck to paycheck. Due to staggering unemployment rates, Feeding America estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.

"We need your help now more than ever," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Hunger in this country existed long before COVID-19, but the pandemic has thrust more and more of our neighbors into food insecurity, and food banks are responding to a sustained, increased demand. With support of the community, together we can end hunger one helping at a time."

During the month of September, people across the country can get involved in the movement to end hunger by:

Volunteering at their local food bank

Donating to their local food bank or Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

Contacting elected officials to protect and increase the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, which is the first line of defense against hunger

Pledging to vote to feed America this November

Wearing orange and lighting city landmarks orange for Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10

Joining the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica

To learn more about ways you can take action this September, please visit HungerActionMonth.org.

