Now In Its Sixth Year, UCloudlink And AVIS Partnership Keeps European Travelers Connected This Holiday Season

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (UCL) , the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and AVIS, the best-known international car rental brand, are providing travelers with always-on Wi-Fi connectivity ahead of the holiday season. Now entering its sixth year of cooperation, uCloudlink and AVIS will continue to provide mobile Wi-Fi services for car rental users in Europe, in order to provide travelers with superior connection to the Internet, obtain travel alerts in real-time, and avoid key COVID-19 hotspots during the pandemic.

As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases ease in many countries, more people are now making plans to travel and celebrate in Europe this festive season. During this period, staying connected and informed is key, as the risk of outbreaks continue and tourist volumes spike at one of the busiest times of year. uCloudlink and AVIS provide Wi-Fi rental services across Europe, which enables customers to travel freely without the fear of expensive roaming data charges, restrictive fixed Wi-Fi hotspots or unreliable internet access.

uCloudlink and AVIS' Wi-Fi rental services are based upon uCloudlink's innovative mobile data service GlocalMe® Inside, a powerful data service designed for frequent and business travelers. Powered by uCloudlink's core patented Cloud SIM technology and delivered through extensive carrier partnerships, uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform provides network coverage in over 140 countries and regions — bringing expense management, convenience, flexibility and robust global network coverage for reliability of service.

uCloudlink and AVIS' Wi-Fi rental services are available in various European countries, including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and more. In addition to providing increased connectivity for travelers, the Wi-Fi rental service brings additional income to AVIS every year.

Beyond the car industry, uCloudlink offers a range of cooperation models across various fields. In the travel industry, uCloudlink empowers aviation, hospitality, online travel agencies (OTA) and other travel-related organizations to provide value-added services for overseas travelers through global and local roaming services.

Furthermore, uCloudlink supports enterprise partners in a number of ways. Systems integrators can acquire uCloudlink's products and services to integrate into its own solutions and then sell to end users; while Internet-of-thing (IoT) integrators can acquire in batch modules of products and other equipment to integrate them into total solutions for its users. For companies, uCloudlink's products and services can be purchased by an organization in order to provide consistent data service to its users and employees, particularly those employees that regularly travel for work.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative CloudSIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

