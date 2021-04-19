Now Exclusively Available At PetSmart: Nacho Flay's Premium Cat-Crafted Cat Food, Made By Nacho

Made by Nacho offers flavorful and nutritious cat food created by Nacho Flay, who grew up knowing exactly what a gourmet meal looks like, thanks to his dad, Chef Bobby Flay.

PHOENIX, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is serving up a delicious new brand of cat food, Made by Nacho, that offers chef-inspired flavors with premium ingredients, exclusively for felines, from the kitchen of Bobby and Nacho Flay.

Starting today, PetSmart is the only retail home of Made by Nacho. Chef Bobby Flay developed the premium cat food with the help of his Maine Coon cat, Nacho - who taste-tested every bite. The duo's ultimate goal: to create a tasty and nutritious menu of dry food, wet food and freeze-dried treats for Nacho and all his feline friends. The premium cat-crafted cat food features thoughtfully sourced ingredients, paw-selected by Nacho to please cats' unique palates and support their overall health.

"As the exclusive retail partner for Made by Nacho, we are thrilled to bring the new line to cat-lovers everywhere," said Kristin Shane, senior vice president of merchandising for PetSmart. "It's clear that Bobby's love of cats was influential in creating this line of premium cat food, and as fellow cat-lovers, we knew this partnership was a natural fit."

When developing Made by Nacho, Nacho enlisted the help of his very own veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, to provide insights on the flavors and ingredients that benefit the unique nutritional needs of cats. All recipes feature real animal protein as their primary ingredient, from sustainably-caught salmon to cage-free chicken and grass-fed beef. One standout ingredient in Made by Nacho's recipes is bone broth, which provides flavorful nutrients and collagens in all recipes, while also bringing extra hydration in the wet foods. Fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, cranberries, blueberries and kale are added to support immune health, alongside millet and oats for fiber to support digestive health.

"It's no secret that I'm incredibly passionate about my cats and how they get nourished," Bobby Flay said. "That's why I helped Nacho create new recipes with premium, high quality ingredients that focus on taste and nutrition. We're thrilled and excited to partner with PetSmart to bring Made by Nacho to life."

Made by Nacho is now available at PetSmart stores and on petsmart.com, plus pet parents can get same day delivery of Made by Nacho from PetSmart on petsmart.com, powered by DoorDash.

For more information about Made by Nacho, including ways to shop, visit www.petsmart.com/madebynacho or madebynacho.com.

About PetSmartPetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Made by NachoFounded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted food, made by a cat exclusively for cats. Made by Nacho is a cat food with flavor-packed meals that support the health needs of felines everywhere, with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat-lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world, including Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.

