Now Enrolling For Spring 2021: University Of Washington's Information Management Program Offered Online

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Washington is now enrolling for its Master of Science in Information Management (MSIM) program offered online through its Information School (iSchool). Enrolling for Spring 2021, the program will prepare graduates to be data-driven and socially conscious information leaders who will help their organizations manage their information resources to gain competitive advantage and spur positive societal change.

Home to leaders and innovators who want to harness information for positive change, the UW iSchool is ranked #3 in Information Systems among library and information science schools by US News and World Report. Since becoming an independent school in 2001 -- the same year it began offering the MSIM program -- the iSchool has been a leader in the growing field of information management, an academic area of study that combines the study of management, information and technology. By offering its MSIM degree options online, the iSchool increases access to transformational education to students across the country and around the world.

"Every organization operating today, large and small, is an information organization," said UW iSchool Dean Anind K. Dey. "Our students learn to understand the organizational processes that collect and analyze data — skills that are essential to lead change, support growth and drive innovation."

The world-class MSIM program is especially relevant today as leaders from every sector must identify, evaluate and properly utilize sources of information to make life-saving decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, students enrolled in the MSIM program began their graduate school search looking for an MBA, Data Science or Business Analytics degree, but found the MSIM to be an appealing alternative — especially given the program's clear emphasis on addressing equity and social responsibility in times of crisis.

Thanks to a cutting-edge curriculum that reflects the most current industry challenges and trends, students can immediately apply classroom lessons to their current work. Through a variety of required and optional practicum experiences, students tackle real-world information challenges in partnership with leading organizations from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

"The cornerstones of MSIM are information management, strategic leadership, ethics, systems thinking and data analysis," said Hala Annabi, UW iSchool Associate Professor and MSIM Program Chair. "We offer transformative opportunities to students from all academic disciplines and look forward to welcoming students from around the country and world in the MSIM program offered online !"

About the University of Washington Information School

As a leading member of the iSchool movement, the University of Washington Information School is a model for other information schools around the globe. The UW iSchool's approach to information instruction and scholarship builds on the traditional roles filled by information professionals and infuses this with a strong emphasis on the technologies through which information is increasingly delivered. By tackling key social and technical problems in the information field, the iSchool has become an important link between users of information and designers of information systems, connecting society with the information it needs. Learn more at https://msimonline.ischool.uw.edu/ .

