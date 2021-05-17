Now Departing For Golden Hour: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Entices Travellers To Take Flight Into A Summer State Of Mind

BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, is helping sun-seekers savour the simple joys of the season this summer and beyond with Au Soleil by Le Méridien . Following a year of missed moments, milestones and the summer that never was, Le Méridien welcomes travellers and locals alike to take back the season and chase endless summers with outdoor activations, food & beverage programming and limited-edition packages that evoke the glamour of a summer spent on the French Riviera -- wherever you are in the world.

To kick off the programme, Le Méridien created a contemporary yet playfully illustrated 'in-flight' short film called "Now Departing for Golden Hour", which acts as a 'How-to-Summer Guide' and will be featured in hotels, on the brand's website, social media and more. The animated film is a nod to the brand's founding during the golden era of travel and the influence this has on the Le Méridien experience. At hotels around the world, the timeless chic of mid-century modern design takes travellers back to the glamorous halcyon days of air travel and invites them to savour the good life. Embodying the idea that the sun never sets on the jet set, the film celebrates the effervescence of warm weather days in Le Méridien style.

The Glamour of Golden Hour

Personifying the laid-back elegance of European summers and the allure of the Côte d'Azur, this season's global series of events revolve around 'Golden Hour,' the magical hour at the end of the day under the sun - a sacred moment in time to slow down and indulge in simple pleasures through all the senses. Guests will be able to soak up this perfect moment in time and take in the views from one of Le Méridien's unrivalled rooftops, courtyards and terraces in key destinations around the world.

Launching in June and continuing throughout the year, participating Le Méridien hotels will put their own spin on this moment in time through programming that takes guests from the last rays of afternoon sunshine all the way through to dinner time. Sun-seekers are encouraged to ease themselves into Golden Hour by indulging in the brand's Le Scoop by Le Méridien programme, which offers a decadent afternoon treat of refreshing gelato and sorbet, designed to be enjoyed while taking part in the European summer tradition of a "passeggiata" to unlock the destination's locale. "Passeggiata" is an Italian term referring to a traditional evening stroll in the town's piazza. At select properties, guests will be able to book an "Au Soleil" room package, which includes breakfast and a complimentary Le Scoop by Le Méridien gelato or sorbet.

Passeggiata complete, next up are Petit Plates of light and local seasonal bites paired with rosé spritzers and aperitifs, with guests encouraged to enjoy this warm weather drink as the French do, " Piscine" (on ice). As the last rays of the day start to fade, vintage games and the classic seaside pastime of backgammon will be accompanied by a soundtrack of sun-soaked beats, encouraging guests to revel in French nostalgia and linger a little longer.

For those who prefer to take summer on-the-go with them to discover the city or sunbathe at the beach, pas de problème - there is the Au-Soleil-To-Go kit, inspired by an idyllic summer day on the Côte d'Azur, available at participating properties.

Across the Street, and Around the World

Global jetsetters and locals alike can indulge in chic soirées and glamorous activations throughout the year in locations around the world 1. Whether relaxing on a rooftop in Rome, laying poolside in Phuket, or dallying over a vintage game in Denver, there's something for everyone to add a touch of Au Soleil glamour to the rest of their year. Locations featuring Au Soleil activations this year include (among others):

North America

Le Méridien Denver Downtown

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport

at Fort Lauderdale Airport Le Méridien Charlotte

Le Méridien Indianapolis

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton

Europe

Le Méridien Nice

Le Méridien Etoile, Paris

Le Méridien Beach Plaza, Monte Carlo

Le Méridien Hamburg

Le Méridien Munich

Le Méridien Stuttgart

Le Méridien Vienna

Le Méridien Visconti Rome

Le Méridien Ra Beach Hotel & Spa

Le Méridien Barcelona

Le Méridien Batumi

Middle East & Africa

Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center

Le Méridien Cairo Airport

Le Méridien Al Khobar

Asia Pacific

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa - opening in August

Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Le Méridien Phuket

Le Méridien Bangkok

Le Méridien Chongqing , Na'an

, Na'an Le Méridien Zhengzhou

Le Méridien Xiaojing Bay

Le Méridien Emei Mountain Resort

Le Méridien Putrajaya

Le Méridien Nagpur

"Au Soleil is more than an activity, it's a state of mind," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "After a year like no other, this year's Au Soleil Golden Hour programming allows people who are ready to come back together at the perfect time of day, whether across the street or around the world, to reconnect over a glass of rosé, a scoop of gelato or a classic summer game. To celebrate the essence and lifestyle of our signature summer soirée programme, modish activations and chic touchpoints will inspire guests to savour the moment and linger longer at our urban and resort destinations across the globe."

For more information about Au Soleil by Le Méridien , please visit www.lemeridien.com/ausoleil and follow along on social media with #LMAuSoleil. To get into the spirit of endless summer, follow the Le Méridien Au Soleil playlist on Spotify.

Le Méridien Hotels & ResortsBorn in 1960s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 100 hotels and resorts in 30+ countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee , sparkling cocktails , summer and family and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy ™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

1 Subject to local COVID-19 restrictions. All hotels are following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols, created in partnership with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-departing-for-golden-hour-le-meridien-hotels--resorts-entices-travellers-to-take-flight-into-a-summer-state-of-mind-301292761.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.