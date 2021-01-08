Now Auto Care To Launch Its Flagship Store

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas-based GI Enterprises, LLC has launched its first Now Auto Care repair shop at 14904 Spring Cypress Rd in Cypress, Texas. This full service concept centers around establishing personalized relationships with their client base and delivering a level of service that far exceeds the norm in auto repair.

This very unique Now partnership group has more than 100 years of combined repair shop ownership experience. When it comes to volume, the concept created and perfected by Now's founders has delivered sales revenue that is more than three times the national average.

Now has tabbed Kevin Bratton as their General Managing Partner to establish their foot print in the market. Kevin, an automotive veteran of more than twenty years, brings his experience of both new store openings, as well as brand expansion and multi-unit management, and has expressed his excitement.

"We're a YES company first and foremost. This is a relationship business. A people business. We're going to employ good people, with good character and make it a place where you look forward to coming to work every day. This kind of energy carries over to taking great care of customers, and being that shop they can count on, and trust. That's how we're going to fuel the growth of this company."

With the development of this new brand, the Now founders have designs on controlled growth within the Houston, Texas market with eventual expansion outside of the state. With the proven effectiveness of their concept, along with their endless network of industry talent, it shouldn't be much longer before their next store opening announcement. Stay tuned!

