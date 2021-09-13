Novus Shield Introduces VieH2 HRW, An Innovative And Unique Next-Generation Hydrogen-Rich Water Product

Novus Shield's VieH2 HRW is the latest addition to the company's patented and patent-pending product line including an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable fogger

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, ( https://novusshield.com/ ), has introduced VieH2 HRW, a unique and innovative hydrogen-rich water product.

Novus Shield's VieH2 HRW is the latest addition to the company's patented and patent-pending next-generation product line featuring an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a fogger. All products are FDA registered, IDC approved, and FDA approval is pending. Novus Shield has also developed a One-Step COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit called VieScreen. The Self-Test-Kit has been submitted and registered for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and has been issued a Firm Establishment Identifier (FEI) number by the FDA and is currently ready to go to market with EUA Approval Pending status.

"COVID-19 is a problem that will be a part of our lives for years to come," said Co Hoang, president of Novus Shield. "Vaccination, masks, and social distancing are great deterrents to infection. We also encourage everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others with our innovative products as well."

Hoang said the company's VieShield products are substantiated by studies, ( https://novusshield.com/#studies).

About Novus Shield

Orange County-based Novus Shield, ( https://novusshield.com/), has introduced VieH2 HRW (Hydrogen-Rich Water), the latest addition to its VieShield patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line. For more information, please visit, https://novusshield.com/.

