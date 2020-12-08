Novotech Health Holdings Announces Appointment Of Anand Tharmaratnam As Chairman

SHANGHAI and SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Health Holdings ("Novotech Holdings"), the largest biotech specialist contract research organization (CRO) in Asia, today announced the appointment of Anand Tharmaratnam as Chairman of the Board...

SHANGHAI and SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Health Holdings ("Novotech Holdings"), the largest biotech specialist contract research organization (CRO) in Asia, today announced the appointment of Anand Tharmaratnam as Chairman of the Board commencing 1 April 2021.

Dr Tharmaratnam brings over 23 years experience in global drug development and the CRO industry. He was previously President Asia Pacific at IQVIA, a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services.

Joel Thickins, Chairman of Novotech Holdings and TPG Capital Asia's Head of Australia and New Zealand, said, "Anand is an industry veteran with unparalleled credentials. His experience in leveraging best practice technology and systems to scale businesses internationally will be a valuable addition to the Board. The Board and I look forward to collaborating with Anand as we chart the next phase of Novotech Holdings' growth in Asia and beyond."

In his prior roles, Dr Tharmaratnam led over 15,000 employees in clinical development and market access across 13 Asia Pacific countries, and helped build the first billion-dollar CRO business in the Asia Pacific. A medical doctor by training, Dr Tharmaratnam graduated from University College London, UK and trained in Anaesthesia and Critical Care.

John Moller, CEO of Novotech Holdings said, "Anand brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will be vital to Novotech during this critical stage of growth. His guidance and input will help us as we extend support for Chinese and Western biotech clients throughout Asia, accelerate growth in new markets, and explore opportunities to expand our service portfolio in areas such as real world evidence and analytics, post launch safety surveillance and virtual trials."

Anand Tharmaratnam said, "Novotech Holdings has developed a reputation for excellence in the biotech sector and has rapidly grown to become the leading biotech specialist CRO in Asia. With a new wave of established and emerging biotech companies globally, the need for specialist clinical trial services in Asia will continue to surge. I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the Novotech Holdings team to maintain this impressive growth and realise the exceptional potential of this business."

ABOUT NOVOTECH HEALTH HOLDINGS

Novotech Health Holdings ("Novotech Holdings") is the leading Asian biotech CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech Holdings is a full-service CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and therapeutic areas. Novotech Holdings is uniquely positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. Novotech Holdings employs approximately 1,550 people in 21 offices across 12 geographies including Greater China, South Korea, South East Asia, India and ANZ. Novotech Holdings is majority owned by TPG Capital Asia funds.

ABOUT TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $85 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Singapore, and Washington, DC. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, impact investing, real estate, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com on Twitter @TPG.

