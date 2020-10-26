Novolex Offering Face Shields Directly To Consumers

Over 2.6 million Novolex face shields are already being used by frontline workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex ® has manufactured more than 2.6 million face shields to help frontline workers during this pandemic. As schools, restaurants and small businesses cope with the many challenges created by COVID-19, Novolex is now able to offer these innovative shields directly to consumers at several online outlets and retail locations.

The lightweight face shields, which are produced by the WNA division of Novolex, come in two styles. Both can be used by a variety of different businesses and organizations, including restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, bars, spas, hair and nail salons, grocery stores, schools and universities.

"Responding to the pandemic, we adapted our plants in record time to make equipment to help frontline workers stay safe," said Jennifer Heller, Vice President of Marketing for WNA. "This protective gear is critical to businesses and organizations in their effort to reopen safely, and Novolex plastic packaging division WNA is now proud to offer these products to consumers."

A two-piece face shield model comes in a three-pack and is secured around the back of the head with an elastic band. A one-piece model face shield comes in a five-pack and secures with an attached head band.

Both face-shield models:

Shield the eyes and face from fluid, sprays and splashes

Allow maximum visibility with an anti-fog coating

Feature an innovative, lightweight design

Provide room for glasses or goggles

The face shields can be purchased online at Amazon.com or Boxed.com and at Smart & Final retail locations. They can be found here and here at Amazon.com.

Since March, Novolex has been rapidly retooling its manufacturing capabilities to make personal protective equipment (PPE), including not only face shields but (ASTM) Level 1 and Level 2 qualified isolation gowns. As one of the top innovators in plastic packaging, Novolex is uniquely positioned to manufacture protective face coverings. The company has found creative solutions to adapt its sophisticated manufacturing processes to produce the face shields and isolation gowns.

All Novolex PPE products can be viewed at https://novolex.com/ppe-products/. To learn more about Novolex and its many products, visit www.Novolex.com.

About NovolexNovolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

