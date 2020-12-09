Novolex Introduces Face Shield Specially Made For Children

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex ® is introducing a new face shield designed specifically for children.

The Junior Face Shield, which is manufactured in North America by the Waddington North America™

(WNA) division of Novolex, is lightweight and shields the eyes and face from fluid, sprays and splashes. The innovative shield can be used with goggles or glasses as well as a face mask.

"We wanted to give parents another option for their children," said Jennifer Heller, Vice President of Marketing for WNA. "This is just one more way that Novolex is pioneering innovative new products."

The Junior Face Shield features flexible headgear that contours to the forehead and includes a transparent shield with anti-fog coating. The face shield is adjustable, and foam padding makes it more comfortable to wear. Novolex is also offering an optional sticker kit so children can customize their shield with colorful stickers.

The Junior Face Shields are now available on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KSGXH8Y/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A28F1CT8G14BTD&psc=1 .

As one of the top innovators in plastic packaging, Novolex is uniquely positioned to manufacture protective face coverings. The company has found creative solutions to adapt its sophisticated manufacturing processes to produce the face shields.

In addition to the Junior Face Shields, two different types of face shields for adults can be purchased online at Amazon.com or Boxed.com as well as at Smart & Final retail locations. They can be found here and here at Amazon.com.

To learn more about Novolex and its many products, visit www.Novolex.com.

About NovolexNovolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

