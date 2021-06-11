Novo Announces Supplemental Listing Of Additional Warrants

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (" Novo" or the " Company") (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX") has accepted for listing 5,176,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " 2021 Warrants"). The TSX has advised that the 2021 Warrants (CUSIP: 67010B144) will be listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "NVO.WT.A" effective at market open on Monday, June 14, 2021. Each 2021 Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$3.00 until May 4, 2024.

The Company currently has 8,596,184 common share purchase warrants (the " 2020 Warrants") listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "NVO.WT" (CUSIP: 67010B136). The 2020 Warrants were first listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 10, 2020. Each 2020 Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.40 until August 27, 2023.

The 2021 Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Olympia Trust Company dated May 4, 2021, and the 2020 Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Olympia Trust Company dated August 27, 2020. Copies of both warrant indentures are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Warrant holders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Quinton Hennigh"

Quinton Hennigh President and Chairman

The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the 1933 Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.