Novitas Solutions Awarded MAC JL Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas) has been awarded the Jurisdiction L (JL) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The contract covers Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the Washington D.C. Metro Area ( Arlington and Fairfax counties in Va., the city of Alexandria, Va., the District of Columbia, and Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland). Novitas has held the JL contract since 2012.

"I am extremely pleased that CMS has awarded this contract to Novitas. Not only does this demonstrate our strong performance in serving the provider community and beneficiaries in JL states, but it allows us to continue to offer the exceptional service our customers have come to expect. We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with CMS and for what our future holds. At the end of the day, everything we do and how we do it is for our ultimate customer. We are proud to be able to continue our work in performing administrative services on behalf of the federal government," CEO Harvey Dikter said.

After a competitive process, CMS awarded Novitas the contract with one-year base period with six one-year options. According to CMS, JL includes more than three million Medicare beneficiaries, more than 108,000 physicians and 506 hospitals that serve Medicare patients. As the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), Novitas will continue to perform administrative services processing and pay claims for both Parts A and B of the Medicare program.

Novitas also holds the MAC JH contract which serves Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

About Novitas Solutions, Inc. ( www.novitas-solutions.com )

Novitas Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Novitas provides administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the MAC contracts for Jurisdiction L and Jurisdiction H, which span 11 states and Washington D.C.

CONTACT: Laura Flood, communications@guidewellsource.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novitas-solutions-awarded-mac-jl-contract-301345221.html

SOURCE Novitas Solutions, Inc.