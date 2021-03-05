Novetta Success Hiring U.S. Military Service Members With DoD SkillBridge Program

MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novetta , a leader in advanced analytics technology, is an authorized organization under the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Program to train and hire transitioning U.

MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novetta , a leader in advanced analytics technology, is an authorized organization under the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Program to train and hire transitioning U.S. military service members.

"Our nation's heroes have the values and skills that make exceptional employees to support our customer missions," said Joe Zuliani, Novetta Vice President, Mission Integration - Special Operations Forces and retired U.S. Navy Officer. "Through the program, we have hired top military talent to support our Joint Special Operations Command customer and develop leading-edge technology for the warfighter."

As an authorized SkillBridge organization, Novetta provides service members an opportunity to gain real-world civilian work experience before military separation while receiving military pay and benefits. U.S. military members can apply for an 8-24 week fellowship during the final 180 days of active-duty obligated service. Connecting service members with job experiences designed for military talent facilitates a successful transition to civilian careers.

"In 2019, I was a junior-level developer in the U.S. Air Force. After participating in Novetta's SkillBridge program, I am now a technical lead in the Cyber Defense & Enablement division," said Justin Schwinn, Novetta Security Researcher. "The program was an ideal opportunity to find a civilian role at a company with the same mission focus I supported in the military."

33% of Novetta's workforce served in the military. In 2020, Novetta received its third Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award from the Department of Labor, recognizing their commitment to the hiring , professional development, and retention of U.S. service members and Veterans. To date, 10 SkillBridge participants have converted into full-time employees at Novetta. Military service members interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply at bit.ly/novetta_dodskillbridge . Additional details and eligibility requirements can be found on the DoD SkillBridge website .

About NovettaNovetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA, with over 1300 employees across the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novetta-success-hiring-us-military-service-members-with-dod-skillbridge-program-301241132.html

SOURCE Novetta