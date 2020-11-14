NOVEMBER 16, 2020 IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE A CLAIM INTO THE BOY SCOUT OF AMERICA BANKRUPCY BUT RECOVERY MAY TAKE IN EXCESS OF A YEAR

A CALL OF ACTION IS MADE THAT A BOY SCOUT OF AMERICA SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR COUNSELING FUND BE ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE COUNSELING FOR BOY SCOUT SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan M. Oshan of Oshan and Associates, P.C. ( high-profile personal injury lawyer), and advocate for childhood sexual abuse survivors calls for immediate action to set up a fund to assist victims who have suffered sexual abuse resulting from the Boy Scouts of America's negligent acts. November 16, 2020 is the deadline to file a claim into the Boy Scout of America Victims Compensation fund in which thousands of claims have already been filed. A victim's compensation fund in the hundreds of millions of dollars to compensate these victims is being established but these victims need help now.

Evan Oshan asserts that "we have been filing many claims on behalf of victims-many of which have not told anyone of the abuse until filing claims which may have occurred in excess of 20 years ago, opening up these old wounds can be troubling and have huge mental health ramifications on these victims, and they need immediate help and counseling." An immediate counseling fund for victims is needed.

Victims who have filed into the Boy Scout of America Bankruptcy may have to wait a year or more before receiving any compensation. However, these victims have now brought claims and opened the wounds of childhood abuse and need help NOW.

Attorney Oshan declares, "Justice takes many forms and these sexual abuse survivors are brave and deserve to receive counseling separate from the financial fund which is being established through the Boy Scout of America Bankruptcy."

As an attorney "I am making the call out to other legal professionals, the Boy Scouts of America, medical professionals involved in counseling, and sexual abuse survivors, to assist in establishing fund that will be set up to provide immediate counseling for these victims of buried sexual abuse."

Note: In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidance, interviews with Evan Oshan will be conducted online, phone or other devices. Also anyone interested in participating or assisting in the establishment of this fund should contact Evan Oshan directly.

