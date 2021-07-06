Novelis Yeongju Plant Achieves ASI Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced that its Yeongju Plant located in Gyeongsangbuk-do province, has been awarded the Performance Standard Certification by the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

This certification further strengthens the company's ability to meet the increasing needs of its customers in Asia for independently certified, sustainable aluminum. In addition, it demonstrates Novelis' broader commitment to sustainability and underscores its ambition to be the world's leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions that advance our business, industry and society toward the benefits of a circular economy.

The ASI Performance Standard defines 59 environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. The Performance Standard aims to support responsible supply chains by:

Providing a common standard for the aluminum value chain on environmental, social and governance performance

Establishing requirements that can be independently audited to provide objective evidence for the granting of ASI Certification

Reinforcing and promoting consumer and stakeholder confidence in aluminum

Serving as a broader reference for the establishment and improvement of responsible production, sourcing and material stewardship initiatives in metals supply chains.

"By achieving the ASI Performance Standard certification, Novelis is further advancing our operations toward customers' growing demand for independently certified sustainable aluminum," said Sachin Satpute, Executive Vice President & President Novelis Asia. "This achievement demonstrates that we are committed to helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals, while delivering on our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together."

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, "We warmly congratulate Novelis on extending their ASI Performance Standard Certifications to ten facilities with the addition of their Yeongju, Korea plant. The facility's capacity to process recycled aluminum feedstock and make used beverage cans into new beverage cans is a great example of the circularity of aluminum. Their customers in the packaging and other sectors served by this plant now have the assurance that the plant's processes meet ASI's criteria for responsible production of aluminum."

The certification of Yeongju follows the recent ASI certification of seven plants in Novelis' European manufacturing footprint. Novelis aims to achieve ASI certification for both the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody in all the regions in which it operates with a target of achieving the certifications by the end of calendar year 2022.

Recently, Novelis' Yeongju Recycling Center announced that it has processed 120 billion aluminum cans since opening in 2012. The plant is the largest of its kind in Asia, with capacity to annually recycle 320,000 tons of aluminum.

About NovelisNovelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, please visit novelis.com.

About ASIThe Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organisation. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI's 170+ members include leading civil society organisations, companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive industry, construction and packaging, as well as industry associations and other supporters.for more information, please visit https://aluminium-stewardship.org/

