Novel Predicts 2020-1 Movements As Political And Tech Giants Coalesce

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giants of Iniquity is a fun story about San Francisco that grabs your attention and leads readers into the paranormal and weird, surely a metaphor for the culture there. Pointing out inequalities that exist in our culture, the novel depicts a caste system that is alive and well within our tech culture as tech giants get rich and act like overlords, siding with corrupt policies that make them richer, while squeezing workers harder.

Giants of Iniquity is a novel that predicted much of the chaos of 2020-21 as America was overwhelmed with movements and change as leaders from Washington, tech giants, and even religious leaders collaborate toward a new agenda. Under the veil of the chaos, something sinister is happening. The novel predicted the harsh lockdowns and government controls. No one could have imagined that racial division would become a prized institution by the elite.

Black Lives Matter and other movements are the "crying out" from this backwards, evil, and unjust system. Leaders who say they will help us end up betraying us for corrupt gain, right under our noses, almost rubbing it in. These are the Giants of Iniquity! They are committing a cultural, social, and spiritual genocide against our people. The novel Giants of Iniquity shows this through a fictional narrative that takes place in San Francisco by the most corrupt politicians, leaders, and tech companies in the world. The most vulnerable groups of people are treated like trash for political and financial gain.

Giants of Iniquity is about inequality, injustice, and iniquity that is happening in San Francisco, a microcosm of what America is becoming. It's about the evils of leaders from all political parties and the economic and class divisions that they are trying to enforce.

Giants of Iniquity encapsulates what is happening to everyday people today: black people; illegal immigrants; H1-B visa workers who are working for less than half the wages of others, hostage under the system; and Mexicans, whose ancestors owned this territory but now many of whom are repressed and hostage to slave-class working conditions without benefits or opportunities for advancement.

The novel is being developed into an action screenplay, and the author will be looking for a production studio.

