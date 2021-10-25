NOVAVAX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Novavax, Inc. On Behalf Of Novavax Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report on behalf of Novavax stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Novavax has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, titled "'They Rushed the Process': Vaccine Maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign", alleging manufacturing and purity problems in Novavax's process to produce Covid-19 vaccinations for COVAX, an international consortium working to provide two billion doses to middle and low income countries. Previously, the U.S. government invested $1.6B in Novavax in 2020, the most devoted to any vaccine manufacturer at the time.

On this news shares of Novavax fell over 20% in premarket trading on October 20, 2021.

