Novatech, Inc. Acquires United Laser, Adding Expanded Managed Print Service Options For Customers Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a nationwide Managed Office provider, and core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm, has announced the acquisition of United Laser, a nationwide Managed Print Services Provider.

The acquisition is redefining the Managed Print Services market. United Laser's innovative approach to Managed Print Services is now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of Novatech's Managed Office portfolio, which unites IT, Print, Cloud and Security for business clients nationwide. Together, Novatech and United Laser will accelerate innovation and simplicity around business technology for today's office.

"As Novatech continues to provide nationwide support, we're excited to add United Laser as a Division within Novatech," said Dan Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, Novatech. "United Laser's Managed Print model is extremely innovative and lends itself nicely to the market shift to higher A4 print utilization. United Laser's model will provide our customers additional options outside of the industry's traditional pay-per-click standard for Managed Print Services."

"United Laser has always been committed to simplicity and customer satisfaction for every client," said Chris Peebles, President, United Laser. "Our team is excited about joining forces with Novatech, and the strength our combined portfolios will bring clients throughout the United States."

United Laser will continue to be led by Chris Peebles and its current management team. Peebles is joining Novatech's executive leadership team and will report to Dan Cooper directly. Novatech will maintain United Laser's headquarters in Florence, South Carolina, its facilities, brand and practices. United Laser will operate as a division within Novatech and will be reported as part of Novatech's overall Managed Print Services segment.

About Novatech -Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

About Trivest -Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com

