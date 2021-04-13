Novartis In Canada Named A Top 50 Best Workplace™ In The Country

Open feedback by Novartis associates contributed to coveted Canadian employer recognition Novartis ranked among the companies with the highest levels of trust and most inclusive cultures in the country DORVAL, QC, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Novartis...

Open feedback by Novartis associates contributed to coveted Canadian employer recognition

Novartis ranked among the companies with the highest levels of trust and most inclusive cultures in the country

DORVAL, QC, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. is thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work ® and announce that Novartis in Canada has earned a spot on the "Top 50 Best Workplaces™" in the country. Novartis has also been proudly named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, a designation that speaks to the organization's inclusive and equitable work environment. These rankings were made possible thanks to feedback provided directly from Novartis associates about their workplace experience.

All associates were given the opportunity to voice their opinion through an anonymous and independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work ® Institute with Novartis associates across the Novartis businesses: Novartis Innovative Medicines Division (Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units), as well as Sandoz Canada.

The Top 50 Best Workplaces™ list is curated based on analyzed responses from thousands of individuals from organizations in Canada with more than 1,000 employees working in Canada or worldwide.

"What makes me very proud about these designations is that it is our associates who provide their feedback and they are telling us that our 'care in leadership' approach is appreciated. Our leaders didn't underestimate the challenges that were faced in 2020 and focused on prioritizing the wellbeing of our associates to ensure, among other things, work-life balance. I would like to express my gratitude to the team for their steadfast dedication to reimagining medicine and continuing to deliver for patients no matter what," said Christian Macher, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis fosters a work environment and culture that brings out the best in people to fulfil the purpose of reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's live. The company operates with the understanding that associates are its greatest asset and they are encouraged to live the values and behaviors that underpin the Novartis culture.

The company prides itself on its commitment to diversity and to nurturing an inclusive environment all around. Novartis is also committed to be an ethical and responsible corporate citizen in Canada through its employment practices, as well as through its research programs and commercial activities and by always showing respect for the environment.

The highly respected recognition program run by the Great Place to Work ® Institute gathers and evaluates employee feedback and acknowledges companies who have built high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The list evaluates like-sized companies from across Canada that are measured against criteria designed to identify those that are exceptional places to work. Novartis associates were surveyed and gave feedback on the following five areas: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

About Novartis Pharmaceuticals CanadaNovartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2020, the company invested $45 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca .

About SandozSandoz is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis. A true leader in its field, Sandoz Canada markets and distributes a wide range of generics, biosimilars and specialty products. www.sandoz.caFollow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz-canada/

About NovartisNovartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.