Novartis, Bayer And Boehringer Ingelheim To Showcase Their Commitment To A Reimagined Pharma Industry

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board level executives from Novartis, Bayer and Boehringer Ingelheim, amongst many more, will showcase their long-term visions for healthcare as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, by joining the speaker faculty at Reuters Events Pharma Europe 2021.

Reuters Events will bring together another 150 life sciences leaders as speakers, and thousands more executive attendees, to showcase the investments being made as the industry accelerates its digital transformation platform to ensure changes are embedded for long-term value for physicians and patients alike.

Blair Gottscho, Managing Director - Pharma, Reuters Events, said the pharma industry had responded well to the challenges of the pandemic, re-assessed operating models, and have found new ways to deliver for physicians, clinicians, providers, payers and patients alike.

"There is significant investment happening across the industry - in both people and technology - to create long-lasting, integrated and flexible systems and processes, that are helping to build a more sustainable healthcare systems.

"We're proud to be showcasing the best and brightest at Pharma Europe 2021. This is the global home for industry executives to set strategy post-pandemic."

Along with this investment, the industry is experiencing an acceleration in collaboration between functions within organizations. However, the environment for collaboration extends beyond company walls, as companies are increasingly forming partnerships that build value for all healthcare stakeholders.

Josh Bramwell, Head of Europe, Reuters Events, said the industry had stepped up to the challenges that the pandemic has created.

"Companies are now seeing collaboration as a competitive advantage," Bramwell said.

"They've looked to optimise pre-competitive opportunities with industry partners, foster long-term stakeholder partnerships to provide real-world patient value, and remove function silos to deliver an agile and efficient business model. These are the case studies that we'll be highlighting on stage at Pharma Europe 2021."

Reuters Events Pharma Europe has been running for 18 years and was previously known as eyeforpharma Barcelona.

You can learn more about Pharma Europe here: https://reutersevents.com/events/barcelona/

