NovaCHARGE Deploys 100 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations For City Of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --NovaCHARGE, a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software, teamed with the city of Orlando and the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) to deploy 100 networked EV charging stations in Orlando over the past year.

To help accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy, the city and OUC drafted a plan last summer to bring 100 EV charging stations to 33 neighborhood locations across the city's six council districts. Based on its experience implementing systems for municipalities and major brands such as Hilton, Tesla, and Whole Foods, the city selected NovaCHARGE to manage the planning, technical design, and delivery of a safe and highly scalable next-generation EV charging platform.

NovaCHARGE, as the prime contractor, worked closely with OUC engineers and city inspectors to deliver the project ahead of schedule during the global COVID-19 pandemic for the city's immediate needs and future expansion. NovaCHARGE managed all aspects of network configuration, startup, power management setup, and more which required advanced technical design and large-scale project management services. The diverse portfolio of EV charging hardware used for this implementation NovaCHARGE connected and deployed over a software cloud for ease of monitoring and management.

"Our mission is to deliver cost-effective deployments in tough commercial environments throughout North America," said Helda Rodriguez, president of NovaCHARGE. "However, after developing hundreds of major, large-scale, managed installations, we enjoyed taking on a local project to help our company's hometown move toward a more sustainable future."

After more than a year of design, planning, and coordination, NovaCHARGE joined the city and OUC to unveil the new Orlando EV charging network during a media event at Orlando's John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center on April 1, 2021.

About NovaCHARGE, LLC:NovaCHARGE, LLC, founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovation and boasts open standards in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked and non-networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Central Florida and is a Certified Minority-/Woman-Owned Enterprise. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net .

