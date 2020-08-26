Nova LifeStyle's Diamond Sofa To Complement Live Appointments With Virtual Tours At Las Vegas Market Summer 2020

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) - Get Report ("Nova LifeStyle" or the "Company") today announced, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be participating at the Las Vegas Market Summer 2020, August 30 thru September 3. Diamond Sofa will be hosting virtual showroom tours daily during Summer Market via its Instagram platform and launching its first collection from India.

Las Vegas Market (LVMKT) offers buyers, designers and exhibitors an efficient, effective and compelling market experience. Located on a world-class, state-of-the-art campus, LVMKT provides thousands of cross-category furniture, gift and home decor resources, as well as access to quality accommodations, dining, and recreation. For additional information visit www.lasvegasmarket.com .

The virtual showroom tours on the Instagram platform is an opportunity for Diamond Sofa and Nova LifeStyle to engage with current and prospective customers during the show who are not physically attending. Additionally, the Instagram platform allows consumers to submit questions which will be answered by Diamond Sofa associates, encourage consumers to provide feedback and showcase our new item debuts up close via their requests all in real-time.

Diamond Sofa Launches Namaste Collection from India 'Greetings from India, Every Piece Tells a Story.' Diamond Sofa launches traditional time-honored handcraftsmanship using vibrant stones and woods rich with character - each Refined by Hand, Shaped by Nature. With Namaste - a respectful gesture of greeting- Diamond Sofa is proud to introduce its first collection from India: not only thoughtfully curated in a contemporary context, but also deeply reflective of its origins.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle's product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa ( www.diamondsofa.com ). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com .

