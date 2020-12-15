Nova Credit Launches Ellis, A Financial Marketplace For Newcomers

New product offering helps newcomers to the U.S. apply for credit cards and other financial products with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Credit, the premier cross-border consumer credit bureau, has announced the launch of Ellis, a financial marketplace that allows newcomers to the U.S. to apply for credit cards with confidence based on their international credit report.

Ellis is a one-stop-shop for newcomer financial products.

With just a few clicks, newcomers from select countries including Australia and India can access their international credit report, translate it into a U.S.-equivalent rating, explore their eligibility for products, and compare different options. Ellis will expand to new countries including Brazil, Canada and South Korea in the near future.

Most newcomers to the U.S. are rendered "credit invisible" upon arrival because American underwriters can't access their international credit data. Nova Credit helps address this problem by connecting lenders using the company's Credit Passport®, a credit report for enterprises that contains a U.S.-equivalent score, tradelines, and inquiry history. Consumers can now easily search for products that use Credit Passport® through Ellis.

"Despite working hard to build their credit abroad, millions of newcomers each year struggle to gain access to the products and services they need to start a new life in the U.S. Our new product, named after Ellis Island, the historic gateway to America, helps newcomers access financial products with confidence and lenders access a highly creditworthy, yet underserved population," said Nova Credit co-founder and CEO, Misha Esipov.

Ellis is a one-stop-shop for newcomer financial products. After locating and translating the international credit report to a U.S.-equivalent credit score, it enables users to find newcomer-friendly cards that accept international credit history and do not require a Social Security Number. Ellis also features reviews and expert articles on managing credit to help newcomers apply for cards with more confidence about approval odds.

"Newcomers may account for 55% of U.S. population growth today, but still find it challenging to identify products and services that meet their needs. Ellis helps alleviate the stress of navigating finances after moving internationally and enables our partners to reach this audience with their offerings," said Nova Credit Head of Product Melanie Aliperti. "Ellis is a win-win: lenders can access a diverse population and consumers can browse newcomer-friendly products and services they may be eligible for."

Nova Credit partners with industry leaders like American Express and First Advantage as well as fast-growing financial technology companies like MPower Financing to champion financial inclusion for newcomers.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is the premier cross-border credit reporting agency. Lack of a domestic credit history keeps millions of immigrants in the United States from realizing their dreams. The award-winning fintech helps newcomers to the U.S. apply for financial services using their international credit history from countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, and the UK. Nova Credit translates international credit data into a U.S.-equivalent score and report in a format familiar to American underwriters, who use it to evaluate applications for credit products. Founded by immigrants, the firm has a diverse team from around the globe who are creating a world beyond borders to help newcomers arrive and thrive.

