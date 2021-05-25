NOV Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.

NOV Inc. (NOV) - Get Report will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company's results after the market closes for trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005998/en/