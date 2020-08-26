NOUS Imaging Announces Ken Bruener Chief Executive Officer

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOUS Imaging, a medical imaging software company that created biofeedback- based MR quality improvement software, called Framewise Integrated Real-Time MRI Monitoring (FIRMM), today announced Ken Bruener as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Until now, co-founders Nico Dosenbach, MD, PhD and Damien Fair, PA-C, Ph.D., had been running the company's day-to-day operations.

Bruener has more than 20 years of medical technology experience, including commercialization, business development and general management roles in the areas of neuro, spine, orthopedics and digital health. Ken's last position was President of Jan Medical where he worked closely with key leaders from across the spectrum of healthcare and athletics to develop and spearhead the organization's strategy in the areas of concussion, stroke and neurovascular diagnostics. Ken also previously held executive positions at Brainlab AG and Codman Neuro, and earned bachelor's degrees in marketing and economics, as well as an MBA from The University of Florida.

"Ken is the ideal leader for NOUS," said School of Medicine. "Ken's extensive medical device background and management experience will help NOUS strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our footprint as we work towards FDA clearance of our software."

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of the NOUS team," said Bruener. "We are in a unique position to disrupt a very important industry. We will be focused on delivering clinicians image quality and motion data using a brand-new approach, with the goal of providing patients with a better MR experience."

Damien Fair, PA-C, PhD, co-founder of NOUS Imaging, Director of the Masonic Institute of the Developing Brain, and Professor of Pediatrics and the Institute of Child Development at the University of Minnesota notes, "Ken has already hit the ground running. His understanding of the business and experience commercializing disruptive medical technology provides NOUS with an immediate roadmap to success."

About NOUS Imaging

NOUS Imaging is a transformational medical imaging software company developing unique solutions in the MR space. Future applications are poised to revolutionize the way MR images are acquired and utilized in both adult and pediatric populations. The NOUS mission is to deliver cost-effective imaging enhancements, establish next generation data analytics, and create a new patient centric experience in the MR suite.

About FIRMM

NOUS has developed FIRMM to provide real-time monitoring and biofeedback technology that addresses the significant problem of patient motion during brain MR. The FIRMM software solution efficiently imports MR images, analyzes, and displays motion data in real-time, enabling the operator and patient to become aware of head motion during scanning - ultimately supporting workflows, motion reduction, and scanning efficiency. For additional information please visit NOUS Imaging's website at https://nousimaging.com/

