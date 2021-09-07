Notre Dame FCU Promotes David Gryp To Arizona Market President

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) announced the promotion of David Gryp to Arizona Market President. Previously the Director of Arizona Market Development, Gryp's primary focus has been to educate Phoenix non-profits and businesses on the benefits of membership and the credit union's disruptive suite of products and services.

A Holy Cross College graduate, Gryp has over 15-years of banking experience. He has served in senior leadership roles in commercial and consumer lending, private banking, trusts, and investment management.

Gryp said, "Providing non-profits and businesses with financial products and services that forward their mission has caught on in Arizona. As a result of our entrepreneurial approach in this highly competitive market, our mission to serve has set us apart. I am eager to continue growing the credit union's membership throughout Arizona."

Notre Dame FCU Chief Retail Officer John Wilkening added, "David's knowledge and experience uniquely position him to continue growing the reach of the Notre Dame FCU mission of financial empowerment for all in Arizona. He knows the market and he has the ability to adapt to the dynamics of a changing economy while keeping the needs of our owners a top priority."

Gryp currently sits on the Professional Advisory Board of the Catholic Community Foundation. Gryp may be reached at 602-735-0877 or DGryp@notredamefcu.com.

About Notre Dame FCUNotre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $800 million and more than 57,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Notre Dame FCU is independent of the University. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

