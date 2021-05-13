Notoriety Partners With FriendlySky For Advanced Mobile Ticketing As Las Vegas Plans To Reopen To Full Capacity

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Las Vegas live event venues plan to return to full capacity this summer, Notoriety Live has tapped FriendlySky's advanced white label, mobile first ticketing and packaging solution as their exclusive ticketing...

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Las Vegas live event venues plan to return to full capacity this summer, Notoriety Live has tapped FriendlySky's advanced white label, mobile first ticketing and packaging solution as their exclusive ticketing provider.

With FriendlySky's ticketing platform Notoriety Live now has their own fully branded mobile ticketing and packaging e-commerce solution with customized interactive seating charts, mobile ticketing and access management and the ability to develop new revenue streams and maximize per caps through new and unique offerings. Livestream and in person ticketing, VIP tables, merchandise, food & beverage can all be sold as standalone items and/or bundled into ticket packages, completely under Notoriety's brand.

Located in downtown Las Vegas on the world-famous Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, Notoriety is Las Vegas' premier new live performance venue. The venue has seven individual performance spaces featuring a variety of weekly live events.

"As we look towards reopening to full capacity, we are thrilled to be working with FriendlySky and their all-in-one advanced ticketing solution," said Ken Henderson, CEO of Notoriety. "Their level of service, support and turnaround times have been exceptional."

FriendlySky's proprietary viral marketing tools allow Notoriety to develop an affiliate sales network of hotel concierges, taxi/ride share drivers, and more to help market and sell their event tickets. Notoriety is using the technology to sell livestream, in-person and ticket packages for multiple residency shows weekly at the Fremont Street venue.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Notoriety to help them sell more tickets in the competitive Las Vegas market and better monetize their products. Our goal is to help create an online destination for people to find affordable tickets to a wide variety of performers all under one roof." said Ian Chalmers, CEO of FriendlySky.

About FriendlySky

FriendlySky is a ticketing and packaging, mobile first solution that provides artists, teams, venues and event organizers with the ability to sell tickets, hospitality, hotels, merchandise and experiences under their brand. The organization's technology provides its clients with branded e-commerce solutions, flexible product merchandising options, and branded client communication tools.

FriendlySky's extensive industry experience also gives partners access to additional resources to assist with customer service and fulfillment, digital marketing, ticket pricing and hospitality management and much more. For more information on the company and the services they provide, please visit friendlysky.com

