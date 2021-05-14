Notice To The Media - COVID-19 Update (May 14, 2021) - Ministers And Government Of Canada Officials To Hold A News Conference On Coronavirus Disease
OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Date May 14, 2021
Time 12:30 PM (EDT)
LocationThe news conference will be held virtually, although media can attend in person at:
Sir John A Macdonald Building, Room 200
144 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario
Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference or in the room.
Toll-free ( Canada/US) dial-in number:1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
