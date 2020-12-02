Notice To The Market

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3)informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company was selected to be part of the 16 th B3 Sustainability Index Portfolio ("ISE B3"). The ISE 2021 portfolio will be launched on December 3, 2020, together with the ISE B3 15-year Forum, and will run from January 4 to December 30, 2021.

Cosan is present in several segments of the economy, driving the development of Brazil. Joining ISE B3 index is a result of the Company's commitment to long-term value creation for all its stakeholders, grounded on a sustainable capital allocation process and on solid principles that are guided by the best environmental, social and governance practices.

Marcelo Eduardo MartinsChief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

COSAN S.A.Publicly-held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 50.746.577/0001-15 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045 | CVM Code No. 19836

