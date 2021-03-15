NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Avicanna Inc.
TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Avicanna Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Avicanna to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit" issued March 11, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
