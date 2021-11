Shanghai, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Andes Technology Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "HPMicro Semiconductor Announces the Release of the HPM6000 series of Microcontrollers with AndesCore™ dual D45 cores" issued November 24, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.

Jonah McLeodjonahm@andestech.com