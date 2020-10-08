Notice Of Release Of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will again host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost informationOctober 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q3 Results Announcement

Q3 Results release November 5, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

November 5, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC Q3 Results webinar November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar

November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinarNovember 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTCUS/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5232.

The Q3 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access+1 416 307 5105Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis Investor and Media Relations+44 20 7557 7738Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com