Notice Of Release Of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q1 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2021 on April 15, 2021.

Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost informationApril 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q1 Results releaseMay 5, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Q1 Results webinarMay 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinarMay 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTCUS/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 6460.

The Q1 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access+1 416 307 5105Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis Investor and Media Relations+44 20 7557 7738Email: barrick@dpapr.com