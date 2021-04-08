Notice Of Release Of Barrick's First Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q1 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2021 on April 15, 2021.
- Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost informationApril 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
- Q1 Results releaseMay 5, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Q1 Results webinarMay 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinarMay 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTCUS/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 6460.
The Q1 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access+1 416 307 5105Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis Investor and Media Relations+44 20 7557 7738Email: barrick@dpapr.com