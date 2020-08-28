Notice Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline For Shareholders In The OneSpan Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of purchasers of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) - Get Report securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The case is captioned Almendariz v. OneSpan Inc., No. 20-cv-04906, and is assigned to Judge Joan B. Gottschall. The OneSpan class action lawsuit charges OneSpan and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased OneSpan securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the OneSpan class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the OneSpan class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the OneSpan class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the OneSpan class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the OneSpan class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the OneSpan class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the OneSpan class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 19, 2020.

OneSpan, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide.

The OneSpan class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting and that OneSpan had overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan postponed its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call by one week, attributing the delay to prior-period revenue-recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020. OneSpan further stated that "[t]he net contract assets that originated from a portion of these contracts in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue."

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, that same-quarter year-over-year revenues had declined, and that it was withdrawing its full year 2020 earnings guidance, which OneSpan had affirmed one quarter earlier. On this news, the price of OneSpan shares fell nearly 40%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005008/en/