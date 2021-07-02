Notice Of Data Security Incident

BILOXI, Miss., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Family Health Center ("CFHC") announced today that it suffered an attempt to shut down its computer operations on May 13, 2021.

BILOXI, Miss., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Family Health Center ("CFHC") announced today that it suffered an attempt to shut down its computer operations on May 13, 2021. That attempt failed and Coastal Family was still able to treat patients and provide service to the community. Coastal Family immediately launched an investigation to determine what happened and what information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person during the incident. On June 4, 2021 the investigation revealed that some of the files accessed contained personal information of patients.

While at this time CFHC has no evidence that any information has been misused, out of an abundance of caution CFHC is providing credit and identity theft protection to its patient community. The potentially affected information included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical insurance information, and health and treatment information. On June 22, 2021, CFHC determined current address information for the affected individuals in order to effectuate written notification of the incident.

CFHC immediately contacted independent cyber security professionals to assist in protecting its patients and changed its procedures to prevent such disclosures in the future.

CFHC will be notifying potentially impacted individuals of this incident by letter and providing resources to help them protect their identities. The letters include information about this incident and what steps those individuals who had their information exposed can take to monitor and protect their information.

CFHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concern. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-909-3915. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, CFHC offered, at no cost, identity protection services through IDX to individuals whose information may have been exposed.

CFHC is not aware of the misuse of any patient information resulting from this incident.

Coastal Family Health Center is a full service medical facility located at 1046 Division Street Biloxi, MS 39530.

