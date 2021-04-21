Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission - SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, And KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will proceed on April 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
