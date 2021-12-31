Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SYED SAAD AZIZ, File No. 2021-35

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held in writing, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Syed Saad Aziz.

A copy of the Order dated December 31, 2021, Settlement Agreement dated December 21, 2021 and Reasons and Decision for Approval of a Settlement dated December 31, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

