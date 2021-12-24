Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION AND USMAN ASIF, File No. 2021-36

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on December 24, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Commission should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on December 17, 2021.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 24, 2021 and Application dated December 23, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

GRACE KNAKOWSKI SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

