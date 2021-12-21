Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Temporary Order pursuant to (Subsections 127(1) and 127(5)) in the above named matter.

MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Temporary Order pursuant to (Subsections 127(1) and 127(5)) in the above named matter.

A copy of the Temporary Order dated December 17, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission