Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Temporary Order pursuant to (Subsections 127(1) and 127(5)) in the above named matter.
A copy of the Temporary Order dated December 17, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
