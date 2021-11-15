Skip to main content
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on a Stay Motion and an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on a Stay Motion and the Order dated November 12, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission