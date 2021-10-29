Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC.
Author:

BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, and HARRY STINSON, File No. 2020-11

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -  The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.   

A copy of the Order dated October 29, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission