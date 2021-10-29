Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated October 29, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission